This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP)

As of close of business last night, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.84, up 9.52% from its previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919253 shares were traded.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INDP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Meckler Jeffrey A bought 9,600 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 18,240 led to the insider holds 75,374 shares of the business.

Meckler Jeffrey A bought 400 shares of INDP for $705 on Nov 18. The CEO and Director now owns 65,774 shares after completing the transaction at $1.76 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Meckler Jeffrey A, who serves as the CEO and Director of the company, bought 10,308 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,862 and bolstered with 65,374 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDP has reached a high of $7.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6849.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INDP traded 8.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.03M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INDP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 22.75k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.77, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$1.77.