This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

In the latest session, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) closed at $20.94 up 3.31% from its previous closing price of $20.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506994 shares were traded. ITOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.29.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On October 08, 2020, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On August 18, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 18, 2020, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hallal David sold 1,171 shares for $19.51 per share. The transaction valued at 22,846 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hallal David sold 28,444 shares of ITOS for $574,367 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.19 per share. On May 11, another insider, Davis Aaron I., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 338,000 shares for $18.25 each. As a result, the insider received 6,167,422 and left with 2,154,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, iTeos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITOS has reached a high of $52.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ITOS has traded an average of 299.30K shares per day and 306.18k over the past ten days. A total of 35.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.48M. Shares short for ITOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.07 and -$7.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $324.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $228.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.77M, down -19.60% from the average estimate.