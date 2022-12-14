This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Teradyne Inc. (TER)

In the latest session, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) closed at $96.51 up 2.03% from its previous closing price of $94.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1553103 shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teradyne Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 05, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on July 05, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Robbins Brad sold 3,144 shares for $75.84 per share. The transaction valued at 238,441 led to the insider holds 44,755 shares of the business.

JAGIELA MARK E sold 37,857 shares of TER for $3,793,128 on Jul 29. The CEO now owns 234,735 shares after completing the transaction at $100.20 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Robbins Brad, who serves as the President, LitePoint Corp. of the company, sold 3,145 shares for $89.49 each. As a result, the insider received 281,446 and left with 44,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 92.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $168.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TER has traded an average of 1.77M shares per day and 1.55M over the past ten days. A total of 156.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.85M. Shares short for TER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 3.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TER is 0.44, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57. The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $715.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $782M to a low estimate of $696.6M. As of the current estimate, Teradyne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $885.05M, an estimated decrease of -19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.96M, a decrease of -11.50% over than the figure of -$19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $818M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609.5M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.