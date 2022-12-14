Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) closed the day trading at $21.96 up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $21.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2739103 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 08, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on July 08, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 2,772 shares for $21.53 per share. The transaction valued at 59,681 led to the insider holds 351,377 shares of the business.

Griffiths Glen sold 683 shares of BE for $14,739 on Nov 16. The EVP, Services now owns 348,518 shares after completing the transaction at $21.58 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Sridhar KR, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 7,424 shares for $21.45 each. As a result, the insider received 159,245 and left with 474,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BE traded about 2.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BE traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 186.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.84M with a Short Ratio of 15.29M, compared to 17.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $277.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.6M to a low estimate of $237.6M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $240.71M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.07M, an increase of 20.60% over than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.71M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972.18M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.