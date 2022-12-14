Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Global Partners LP (GLP)

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) closed the day trading at $34.13 up 3.52% from the previous closing price of $32.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555296 shares were traded. GLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on November 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $28 previously.

On August 09, 2021, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on March 24, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Global GP LLC bought 2,100 shares for $32.13 per share. The transaction valued at 67,473 led to the insider holds 58,044 shares of the business.

Global GP LLC bought 2,000 shares of GLP for $63,000 on Nov 23. The General Partner now owns 55,944 shares after completing the transaction at $31.50 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Global GP LLC, who serves as the General Partner of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $30.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,600 and bolstered with 53,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLP has reached a high of $35.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLP traded about 146.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLP traded about 214.86k shares per day. A total of 33.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.05M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 157.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 156.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

GLP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.50, up from 1.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.87.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.17 and $7.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.17. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $2.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.25B, up 40.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.08B and the low estimate is $18.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.