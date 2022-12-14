Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

The closing price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) was $7.14 for the day, up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $7.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646328 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.08.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LWLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.10 and its Current Ratio is at 24.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares for $7.07 per share. The transaction valued at 219,108 led to the insider holds 5,182 shares of the business.

Lebby Michael Stephen bought 1,000 shares of LWLG for $9,985 on Apr 12. The Chief Exec. Officer now owns 63,643 shares after completing the transaction at $9.98 per share. On Jan 14, another insider, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,121 shares for $10.33 each. As a result, the insider received 362,870 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.60.

Shares Statistics:

LWLG traded an average of 626.39K shares per day over the past three months and 666.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.79M with a Short Ratio of 18.01M, compared to 18.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.87% and a Short% of Float of 15.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.