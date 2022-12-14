Update from Alset Inc. (AEI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) was $0.18 for the day, down -4.75% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0074 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599456 shares were traded. AEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1730.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.80 and its Current Ratio is at 24.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 500,000 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 118,000 led to the insider holds 76,071,355 shares of the business.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 144,325 shares of AEI for $33,079 on Nov 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 75,571,355 shares after completing the transaction at $0.23 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 400,000 shares for $0.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 86,800 and bolstered with 75,427,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEI has reached a high of $0.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3215.

Shares Statistics:

AEI traded an average of 644.56K shares per day over the past three months and 500.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.22M. Insiders hold about 51.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AEI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 791.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 880.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.