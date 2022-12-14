Update from PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): A steady trajectory

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) closed the day trading at $35.99 up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $35.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4695571 shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $49.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on June 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares for $47.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,555,729 led to the insider holds 44,126 shares of the business.

Barone John C sold 32,500 shares of PBF for $1,493,937 on Nov 01. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,662 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, O Connor Thomas L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,753,540 and left with 80,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBF traded about 3.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBF traded about 8.55M shares per day. A total of 139.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.15M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 10.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.16% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Dividends & Splits

PBF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.30 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.7 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $4.61 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.65 and $13.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.53. EPS for the following year is $8.17, with 12 analysts recommending between $14.66 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.72B to a low estimate of $8.23B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.24B, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.67B, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.27B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.25B, up 49.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.88B and the low estimate is $30.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.