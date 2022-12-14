What shareholders can do to beat the market with Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) stock

In the latest session, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) closed at $475.94 up 2.51% from its previous closing price of $464.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1535296 shares were traded. LRCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $490.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $470.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lam Research Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $520 from $400 previously.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $410 to $350.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Ahmed Sohail U sold 0 shares for $432.71 per share. The transaction valued at 46 led to the insider holds 2,131 shares of the business.

Bettinger Douglas R sold 34,895 shares of LRCX for $15,322,590 on Aug 30. The Chief Financial Officer & EVP now owns 97,821 shares after completing the transaction at $439.11 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Meikle Scott Gerald, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 700 shares for $523.22 each. As a result, the insider received 366,254 and left with 20,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $731.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 414.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 457.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LRCX has traded an average of 1.99M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 136.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LRCX is 6.90, from 5.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 17.10% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.65 and a low estimate of $9.65, while EPS last year was $8.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.91, with high estimates of $9.27 and low estimates of $6.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $42.34 and $28.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.51. EPS for the following year is $28.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $46.09 and $21.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.23B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.35B and the low estimate is $13.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.