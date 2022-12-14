Which analyst expects Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed at $25.50 up 5.85% from its previous closing price of $24.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187675 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Privia Health Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 532.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On December 08, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Sullivan William M sold 12,115 shares for $23.22 per share. The transaction valued at 281,310 led to the insider holds 5,863,236 shares of the business.

Sullivan William M sold 12,115 shares of PRVA for $275,737 on Nov 25. The Director now owns 5,875,351 shares after completing the transaction at $22.76 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,186,888 shares for $22.56 each. As a result, the insider received 71,896,193 and left with 24,826,071 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRVA has traded an average of 920.82K shares per day and 730.59k over the past ten days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.