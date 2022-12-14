YETI (YETI Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $45.55 in the prior trading day, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) closed at $46.04, up 1.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1254009 shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YETI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $89.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 5.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $415.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $427M to a low estimate of $398.5M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $362.64M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $499.17M, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $510M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.