A correction may be in store for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares?

As of close of business last night, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s stock clocked out at $258.42, up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $257.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454107 shares were traded. NSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $261.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $256.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $221 to $237.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $280 to $240.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Squires James A sold 21,272 shares for $245.76 per share. The transaction valued at 5,227,765 led to the insider holds 1,001 shares of the business.

Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares of NSC for $516,700 on Dec 01. The President & CEO now owns 30,158 shares after completing the transaction at $258.35 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Shaw Alan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $241.28 each. As a result, the insider received 482,560 and left with 32,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Norfolk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has reached a high of $299.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $203.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 234.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 244.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NSC traded 1.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 233.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.81, NSC has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76. The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for NSC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.66 and a low estimate of $3.27, while EPS last year was $3.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.26, with high estimates of $3.62 and low estimates of $2.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.13 and $13.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.8. EPS for the following year is $14.19, with 29 analysts recommending between $15.25 and $12.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $3.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31B to a low estimate of $3.1B. As of the current estimate, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.14B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.2B and the low estimate is $12.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.