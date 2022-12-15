A glimpse at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.31, up 1.41% from its previous closing price of $17.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733982 shares were traded. KW stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh sold 23,666 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 380,786 led to the insider holds 23,934 shares of the business.

ZAX STANLEY R bought 35,000 shares of KW for $635,250 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 458,800 shares after completing the transaction at $18.15 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, RICKS MARY, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 62,357 shares for $19.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,187,901 and left with 2,031,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kennedy-Wilson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KW has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KW traded 623.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 649.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.16M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, KW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $131.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.4M to a low estimate of $124.82M. As of the current estimate, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.79M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.65M, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.01M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $540.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $540.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.6M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $624.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $696.9M and the low estimate is $551.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.