A glimpse at Oragenics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) closed at $0.17 down -5.65% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 469174 shares were traded. OGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1807 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oragenics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when KOSKI ROBERT C sold 48,795 shares for $0.20 per share. The transaction valued at 9,613 led to the insider holds 1,314,652 shares of the business.

KOSKI ROBERT C sold 13,036 shares of OGEN for $2,607 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 1,363,447 shares after completing the transaction at $0.20 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, KOSKI ROBERT C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $0.19 each. As a result, the insider received 38,220 and left with 1,376,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 103.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGEN has reached a high of $0.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2974.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OGEN has traded an average of 302.70K shares per day and 284.36k over the past ten days. A total of 116.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.29M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.