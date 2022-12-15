A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

The price of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) closed at $22.85 in the last session, up 1.96% from day before closing price of $22.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699822 shares were traded. PBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.41.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 12, 2008, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $17 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2285.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBT has reached a high of $23.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PBT traded on average about 254.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 231.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PBT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 249.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 223.1k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PBT is 1.14, which was 0.23 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.15.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.