ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) was $20.55 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $20.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670445 shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADTN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on September 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $26 from $21 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On April 12, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when McCray Gregory James bought 36 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 698 led to the insider holds 21,673 shares of the business.

STANTON THOMAS R bought 652 shares of ADTN for $12,529 on Dec 07. The Chairman & CEO now owns 805,765 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, McCray Gregory James, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 695 and bolstered with 21,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.02.

Shares Statistics:

ADTN traded an average of 650.97K shares per day over the past three months and 432.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.90M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 2.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, ADTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $563M, up 81.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.