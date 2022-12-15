An average trading volume for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) closed at $23.73 in the last session, up 1.24% from day before closing price of $23.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2851149 shares were traded. DBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DBX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On September 06, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Volkmer Bart sold 10,264 shares for $22.79 per share. The transaction valued at 233,942 led to the insider holds 275,802 shares of the business.

Houston Andrew sold 162,500 shares of DBX for $3,682,088 on Dec 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.66 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Young Timothy H., who serves as the President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $22.33 each. As a result, the insider received 334,962 and left with 1,491,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $25.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DBX traded on average about 2.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 275.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 266.79M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 12.59M, compared to 13.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $585.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $586.91M to a low estimate of $585M. As of the current estimate, Dropbox Inc.’s year-ago sales were $544.39M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $594.14M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $596.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $592.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.