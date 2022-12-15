An average trading volume for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) closed at $176.27 in the last session, down -0.39% from day before closing price of $176.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243916 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $175.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VEEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $184.

On December 02, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $205 to $220.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $180.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 31, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Gassner Peter P sold 52,580 shares for $177.11 per share. The transaction valued at 9,312,554 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gassner Peter P sold 36,627 shares of VEEV for $6,337,292 on Dec 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $173.02 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Chamberlain Paul Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 160 shares for $173.21 each. As a result, the insider received 27,714 and left with 16,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $268.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VEEV traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.89 and $4.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.