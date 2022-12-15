An overall feel about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s stock clocked out at $9.26, up 1.65% from its previous closing price of $9.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9468019 shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.10.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Kalif Eliyahu Sharon sold 55,500 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 558,696 led to the insider holds 9,376 shares of the business.

Stark David Matthew sold 58,163 shares of TEVA for $525,590 on Jul 28. The Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer now owns 2,974 shares after completing the transaction at $9.04 per share. On May 17, another insider, Fridriksdottir Hafrun, who serves as the Executive VP, Global R&D of the company, sold 130,000 shares for $8.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,068,067 and left with 1,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $11.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEVA traded 9.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 1.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.08M with a Short Ratio of 31.03M, compared to 25.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.88B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.92B and the low estimate is $14.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.