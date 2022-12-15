Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF): Selected Notes

The closing price of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) was $5.02 for the day, down -3.46% from the previous closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1618005 shares were traded. EAF stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.98.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EAF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On June 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GrafTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAF has reached a high of $12.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.12.

Shares Statistics:

EAF traded an average of 2.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EAF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 6.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, EAF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.20% for EAF, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 100:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $354M to a low estimate of $348.5M. As of the current estimate, GrafTech International Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $347.35M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.1M, a decrease of -2.50% less than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $362M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.