Analysis of KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE): Selected Notes

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KORE) closed the day trading at $1.82 down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 460267 shares were traded. KORE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KORE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 17, 2021, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Holtz Paul bought 5,000 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 9,934 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Bahl Romil bought 7,000 shares of KORE for $14,070 on Dec 06. The President, Chief Executive Off now owns 176,807 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Bahl Romil, who serves as the President, Chief Executive Off of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,000 and bolstered with 169,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KORE has reached a high of $7.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4987.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KORE traded about 80.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KORE traded about 119.46k shares per day. A total of 76.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KORE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 505.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 500.37k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $64.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66M to a low estimate of $63.18M. As of the current estimate, KORE Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.85M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.13M, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KORE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $269M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.22M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $286.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.2M and the low estimate is $274.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.