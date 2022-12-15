Analysis of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC): Selected Notes

The closing price of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) was $4.59 for the day, up 5.03% from the previous closing price of $4.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539694 shares were traded.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $24 previously.

On December 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $13.

On May 28, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $53.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on May 28, 2021, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Cancro Thomas bought 11,500 shares for $4.34 per share. The transaction valued at 49,910 led to the insider holds 211,500 shares of the business.

Purcell Michael J. sold 10,000 shares of TRHC for $42,600 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 88,514 shares after completing the transaction at $4.26 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Indaba Capital Management, L.P, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 59,262 shares for $4.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 253,659 and bolstered with 6,521,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRHC has reached a high of $16.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0025, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2031.

Shares Statistics:

TRHC traded an average of 102.66K shares per day over the past three months and 107.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.20M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TRHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.85 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.57M to a low estimate of $73.69M. As of the current estimate, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.59M, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.75M, a decrease of -11.60% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.26M, down -12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $326.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $332.23M and the low estimate is $313.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.