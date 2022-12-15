Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV): Selected Notes

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed the day trading at $1.99 down -9.13% from the previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4466399 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9700.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2.50 from $8 previously.

On September 27, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On June 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8632.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEV traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEV traded about 1.35M shares per day. A total of 191.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.27M. Insiders hold about 56.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.25M with a Short Ratio of 10.47M, compared to 6.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 14.96%.