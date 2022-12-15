Are analysts optimistic about Joby Aviation Inc.’s (NYSE:JOBY) stock?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed the day trading at $3.72 up 0.81% from the previous closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3328297 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JOBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.30 and its Current Ratio is at 38.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Bowles Gregory sold 3,412 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 13,750 led to the insider holds 43,471 shares of the business.

DeHoff Kate sold 8,500 shares of JOBY for $34,765 on Oct 13. The insider now owns 120,241 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Allison Eric, who serves as the Head of Product of the company, sold 28,325 shares for $4.09 each. As a result, the insider received 115,849 and left with 206,666 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0715.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JOBY traded about 3.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JOBY traded about 4.02M shares per day. A total of 583.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.37M with a Short Ratio of 31.90M, compared to 29.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 14.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.82.