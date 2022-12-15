Are analysts optimistic about Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KYMR) stock?

The closing price of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) was $29.62 for the day, up 14.58% from the previous closing price of $25.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7477754 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KYMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $47 previously.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 15, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Booth Bruce sold 96,397 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,891,910 led to the insider holds 1,001,417 shares of the business.

Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. sold 21,085 shares of KYMR for $632,550 on Nov 03. The 10% Owner now owns 1,001,417 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,312 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,259,360 and left with 5,365,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $66.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.02.

Shares Statistics:

KYMR traded an average of 634.55K shares per day over the past three months and 712.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.98M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 6.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 17.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.9 and -$3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.8. EPS for the following year is -$2.92, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$4.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.4M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.34M, an estimated decrease of -23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.97M, an increase of 83.10% over than the figure of -$23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.83M, down -13.30% from the average estimate.