Are analysts optimistic about NextNav Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NN) stock?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535985 shares were traded. NN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Presutti Timothy M. bought 670,765 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,044,693 led to the insider holds 670,765 shares of the business.

Presutti Timothy M. bought 146,422 shares of NN for $387,301 on Jul 14. The 10% Owner now owns 4,857,319 shares after completing the transaction at $2.65 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Presutti Timothy M., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 120,055 shares for $2.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 287,496 and bolstered with 12,564,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 107.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NN has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1357, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0244.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NN traded about 309.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NN traded about 266.31k shares per day. A total of 101.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.20M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 2.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $763k, up 1,771.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $40.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 273.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.