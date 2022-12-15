Are analysts optimistic about The Boeing Company’s (NYSE:BA) stock?

The closing price of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) was $188.25 for the day, up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $187.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5679653 shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $98.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when CALHOUN DAVID L bought 25,000 shares for $158.88 per share. The transaction valued at 3,972,028 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 1,285 shares of BA for $201,861 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 2,917 shares after completing the transaction at $157.09 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, KELLNER LAWRENCE W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $208.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,044,550 and bolstered with 7,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $229.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.40.

Shares Statistics:

BA traded an average of 7.88M shares per day over the past three months and 7.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 596.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 595.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.74M, compared to 9.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of -$1.36, while EPS last year was -$7.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.93 and -$10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.32. EPS for the following year is $2.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.83 and -$2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.03B to a low estimate of $17.59B. As of the current estimate, The Boeing Company’s year-ago sales were $14.79B, an estimated increase of 32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.96B, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.49B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.29B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.42B and the low estimate is $75.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.