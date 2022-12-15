Are analysts optimistic about The Pennant Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PNTG) stock?

The closing price of The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) was $11.66 for the day, up 13.31% from the previous closing price of $10.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688798 shares were traded. PNTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PNTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On June 21, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $17.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Nackel John G. bought 20,000 shares for $10.13 per share. The transaction valued at 202,600 led to the insider holds 82,652 shares of the business.

Stringfield JoAnne sold 190 shares of PNTG for $2,054 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 8,420 shares after completing the transaction at $10.81 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Stringfield JoAnne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 285 shares for $10.89 each. As a result, the insider received 3,104 and left with 8,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 466.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNTG has reached a high of $24.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.36.

Shares Statistics:

PNTG traded an average of 142.26K shares per day over the past three months and 188.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.10M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PNTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 648.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 642.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $464.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $460.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $439.69M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $507.03M and the low estimate is $490M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.