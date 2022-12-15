Are EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, EZCORP Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.42, up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $8.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664674 shares were traded. EZPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EZPW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.

On April 12, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2019, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EZCORP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EZPW has reached a high of $10.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EZPW traded 609.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EZPW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 4.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.51% and a Short% of Float of 10.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $209.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.74M to a low estimate of $187.62M. As of the current estimate, EZCORP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.7M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EZPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $873.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $840.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $724.1M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $915.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $947.1M and the low estimate is $867.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.