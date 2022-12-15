Are HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $1.99, up 2.05% from its previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893005 shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9299.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIVE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On March 25, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HIVE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0718.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIVE traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 842.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.70M. Insiders hold about 7.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.29% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 8.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.61M, down -25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.7M and the low estimate is $126.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.