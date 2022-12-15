As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) offers stability

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) closed the day trading at $4.98 up 8.50% from the previous closing price of $4.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1776588 shares were traded. DESP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5200.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DESP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DESP has reached a high of $12.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9172, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2632.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DESP traded about 337.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DESP traded about 439.76k shares per day. A total of 71.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.85M. Insiders hold about 14.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DESP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 818.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 698.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DESP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.84M, up 69.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $656.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.6M and the low estimate is $642.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.