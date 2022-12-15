Considering Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $8.01 in the prior trading day, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed at $7.74, down -3.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2141510 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $24 previously.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 86,250 led to the insider holds 218,271 shares of the business.

WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares of ALLO for $86,250 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 218,271 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, WITTE OWEN N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider received 165,000 and left with 223,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5721.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.54M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.05M with a Short Ratio of 31.46M, compared to 22.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.90% and a Short% of Float of 33.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 18 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$3.36.