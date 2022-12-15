Considering PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) closed at $3.80 in the last session, up 5.26% from day before closing price of $3.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 489462 shares were traded. PHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2009, Wunderlich reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $30.

Wunderlich Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 13, 2009, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 21,177 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 61,238 led to the insider holds 5,249,095 shares of the business.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 46,598 shares of PHX for $140,940 on Sep 23. The 10% Owner now owns 5,227,918 shares after completing the transaction at $3.02 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 8,774 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,739 and bolstered with 5,181,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PHX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHX has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3942.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHX traded on average about 189.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 212.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.66M. Insiders hold about 13.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PHX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 304.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 387.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PHX is 0.08, which was 0.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 26.50% for PHX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22M to a low estimate of $15.7M. As of the current estimate, PHX Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.11M, an estimated increase of 371.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.13M, an increase of 60.10% less than the figure of $371.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.33M, up 195.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88M and the low estimate is $70.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.