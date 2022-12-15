Considering Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) closed at $73.27 in the last session, up 0.73% from day before closing price of $72.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1732644 shares were traded. TRGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRGP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Chung Paul W sold 100 shares for $76.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,600 led to the insider holds 218,412 shares of the business.

Muraro Robert sold 5,000 shares of TRGP for $374,766 on Dec 05. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 176,947 shares after completing the transaction at $74.95 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Chung Paul W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,044 shares for $76.03 each. As a result, the insider received 535,555 and left with 218,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Targa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRGP has reached a high of $81.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRGP traded on average about 2.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.93M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TRGP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.83M, compared to 3.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRGP is 1.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.20.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $3.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77B to a low estimate of $5.48B. As of the current estimate, Targa Resources Corp.’s year-ago sales were $4.46B, an estimated increase of 53.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.32B, an increase of 34.50% less than the figure of $53.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.77B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, up 38.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.03B and the low estimate is $22.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.