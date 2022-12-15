HIW (Highwoods Properties Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.46, up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $29.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115055 shares were traded. HIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 130.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $35.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares for $27.21 per share. The transaction valued at 40,813 led to the insider holds 39,254 shares of the business.

Miller Jeffrey Douglas bought 1,000 shares of HIW for $28,253 on Sep 22. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec. now owns 116,482 shares after completing the transaction at $28.25 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Klinck Theodore J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 141,252 and bolstered with 246,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Highwoods’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has reached a high of $47.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIW traded 1.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 809.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, HIW has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.51.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $207.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.83M to a low estimate of $205.32M. As of the current estimate, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.21M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.27M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $827.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $818M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $823.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768.01M, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $841.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $852.15M and the low estimate is $822.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.