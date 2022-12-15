How is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MDGL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $62.51 in the prior trading day, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) closed at $58.39, down -6.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716310 shares were traded. MDGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $131 previously.

On October 07, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $151.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDGL has reached a high of $105.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 296.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 434.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.56M. Insiders hold about 18.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.06% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.5 and a low estimate of -$4.6, while EPS last year was -$3.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.04, with high estimates of -$3.21 and low estimates of -$4.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.57 and -$17.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$15.8. EPS for the following year is -$15.16, with 13 analysts recommending between -$9.27 and -$21.96.