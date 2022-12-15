How is MSP Recovery Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MSPR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) closed at $1.25 in the last session, up 11.61% from day before closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962810 shares were traded. MSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MSPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Ruiz John Hasan bought 12,500 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 12,515 led to the insider holds 172,489 shares of the business.

Ruiz John Hasan bought 19,455 shares of MSPR for $20,120 on Nov 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 159,989 shares after completing the transaction at $1.03 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Rivera Ricardo, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,190 and bolstered with 36,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 151.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSPR has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1264, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0278.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MSPR traded on average about 146.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 187.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.48M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MSPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 919.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 1.14M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $8.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $8.4 and $8.4.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.56B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 339.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.