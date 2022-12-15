How is Olo Inc.’s (NYSE: OLO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) closed at $7.25 in the last session, up 0.28% from day before closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937538 shares were traded. OLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On August 12, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Benevides Peter J. sold 37,195 shares for $7.33 per share. The transaction valued at 272,639 led to the insider holds 14,463 shares of the business.

Benevides Peter J. sold 97,805 shares of OLO for $692,459 on Dec 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,658 shares after completing the transaction at $7.08 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Glass Noah H., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 3,909 shares for $6.73 each. As a result, the insider received 26,308 and left with 134,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has reached a high of $23.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLO traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.22M with a Short Ratio of 11.01M, compared to 9.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.32% and a Short% of Float of 10.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $182.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.37M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $242M and the low estimate is $209M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.