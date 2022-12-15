How is Prothena Corporation plc’s (NASDAQ: PRTA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $63.23 in the prior trading day, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed at $57.97, down -8.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034439 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.92.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $55 from $52 previously.

On November 19, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $77.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on November 19, 2021, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Cooke Shane sold 5,000 shares for $61.04 per share. The transaction valued at 305,191 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

COLLIER RICHARD T sold 5,000 shares of PRTA for $310,356 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 1,219 shares after completing the transaction at $62.07 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Ekman Lars, who serves as the Chair of the Board of the company, sold 15,834 shares for $61.60 each. As a result, the insider received 975,406 and left with 243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 546.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $66.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 818.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 545.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.59M. Insiders hold about 5.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.97. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -77.80% from the average estimate.