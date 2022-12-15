How is Xometry Inc.’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $38.59 in the prior trading day, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed at $36.52, down -5.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367882 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XMTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On April 12, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Zuriff Laurence sold 6,000 shares for $44.74 per share. The transaction valued at 268,460 led to the insider holds 815,286 shares of the business.

Zuriff Laurence sold 7,000 shares of XMTR for $316,790 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 821,286 shares after completing the transaction at $45.26 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Altschuler Randolph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $42.93 each. As a result, the insider received 858,643 and left with 89,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 541.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 491.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.43M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 6.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.23% and a Short% of Float of 22.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $395.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $398.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.34M, up 82.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $568.66M and the low estimate is $528.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.