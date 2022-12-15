I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Galapagos NV (GLPG).

The price of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) closed at $40.71 in the last session, up 3.96% from day before closing price of $39.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667510 shares were traded. GLPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $61.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Galapagos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 452.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 637.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLPG has reached a high of $72.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLPG traded on average about 166.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 203.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.71M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.58% stake in the company. Shares short for GLPG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 634.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 560.98k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$2.01, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$4.06, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.11 and -$7.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $561.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $402.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $512.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.8M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $530.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $646.7M and the low estimate is $327.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.