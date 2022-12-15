I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Globus Medical Inc. (GMED).

After finishing at $74.05 in the prior trading day, Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) closed at $74.40, up 0.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 440779 shares were traded. GMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GMED by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Huller Kelly sold 7,500 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 562,501 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Davidar David D sold 31,500 shares of GMED for $2,458,071 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 601,275 shares after completing the transaction at $78.03 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Huller Kelly, who serves as the SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $75.58 each. As a result, the insider received 188,962 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Globus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMED has reached a high of $81.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 603.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 547.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.59M. Shares short for GMED as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 4.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 6.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $253.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $255M to a low estimate of $248.9M. As of the current estimate, Globus Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $229.72M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.26M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.7M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $958.1M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.