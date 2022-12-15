I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in JOANN Inc. (JOAN).

After finishing at $3.98 in the prior trading day, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) closed at $3.63, down -8.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 494693 shares were traded. JOAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5550.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JOAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Green Equity Investors CF, L.P sold 7,812 shares for $8.43 per share. The transaction valued at 65,855 led to the insider holds 59,280 shares of the business.

Thibault Joseph sold 166 shares of JOAN for $1,315 on Jul 20. The SVP, Store Operations now owns 12,049 shares after completing the transaction at $7.92 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Dryer Thomas A, who serves as the VP, Interim CFO & Controller of the company, sold 161 shares for $7.92 each. As a result, the insider received 1,275 and left with 6,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOAN has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2748.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 153.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 208.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.64M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JOAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 16.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JOAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.41 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.