I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC).

The price of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) closed at $40.89 in the last session, up 2.53% from day before closing price of $39.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1106356 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 19, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $50.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $48.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Osmond John sold 1,000 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 60,080 led to the insider holds 11,749 shares of the business.

Paratte A. Robert sold 3,425 shares of KRC for $250,984 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 27,210 shares after completing the transaction at $73.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $79.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRC traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 912.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Shares short for KRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KRC is 2.16, which was 1.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 107.30% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $267.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $277.84M to a low estimate of $261M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $259.14M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.37M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $948.99M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.