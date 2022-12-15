I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB).

After finishing at $1.85 in the prior trading day, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) closed at $1.80, down -2.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1652548 shares were traded. NUVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 48.60 and its Current Ratio is at 48.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $2.50.

On May 04, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 43,000 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 83,962 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 47,000 shares of NUVB for $93,187 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 207,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.98 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, FALBERG KATHRYN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 84,959 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,599 and bolstered with 160,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $10.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3885.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 662.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 780.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 218.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.81M. Insiders hold about 26.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 7.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.7.