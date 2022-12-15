I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Zuora Inc. (ZUO).

The price of Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) closed at $6.47 in the last session, up 0.78% from day before closing price of $6.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340398 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZUO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 161.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 11, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Traube Robert J. sold 19,261 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 115,566 led to the insider holds 65,140 shares of the business.

McElhatton Todd sold 7,500 shares of ZUO for $52,058 on Oct 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 95,353 shares after completing the transaction at $6.94 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Tzuo Tien, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,148 shares for $7.69 each. As a result, the insider received 47,278 and left with 6,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZUO traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 130.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.69M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $397.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $395.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.74M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459.56M and the low estimate is $434M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.