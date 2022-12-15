IGMS (IGM Biosciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) closed at $19.79 down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $20.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 494473 shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IGM Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.

On August 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 29, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Takimoto Chris H sold 877 shares for $21.57 per share. The transaction valued at 18,918 led to the insider holds 35,987 shares of the business.

Tahir Misbah sold 877 shares of IGMS for $18,918 on Nov 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 33,174 shares after completing the transaction at $21.57 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Schwarzer Fred, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 1,258 shares for $21.57 each. As a result, the insider received 27,136 and left with 32,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1302.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $35.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IGMS has traded an average of 221.98K shares per day and 249.13k over the past ten days. A total of 44.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 3.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.08% and a Short% of Float of 30.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.14 and a low estimate of -$1.53, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.27, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of -$1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$6.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.44. EPS for the following year is -$5.46, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.01 and -$6.78.