In the case of Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), what’s next?

The closing price of Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) was $17.75 for the day, up 15.18% from the previous closing price of $15.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525645 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MLVF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 19, 2017, Sandler O’Neill started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $24.Sandler O’Neill initiated its Hold rating on June 19, 2017, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when SCARTOZZI STEPHEN P bought 186 shares for $14.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,658 led to the insider holds 12,796 shares of the business.

Leitzell Cynthia F bought 204 shares of MLVF for $2,916 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 23,114 shares after completing the transaction at $14.30 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, KENT HOWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 267 shares for $14.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,817 and bolstered with 164,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Malvern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLVF has reached a high of $17.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.59.

Shares Statistics:

MLVF traded an average of 16.96K shares per day over the past three months and 9.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.21M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MLVF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 9.97k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.92M to a low estimate of $7.92M. As of the current estimate, Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.4M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.63M, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.63M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLVF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.82M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.42M and the low estimate is $30.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.