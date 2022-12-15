In the case of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL), what’s next?

The closing price of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) was $309.40 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $304.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182732 shares were traded. ODFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $312.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $303.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ODFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $282.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 28, 2022, with a $282 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when CONGDON DAVID S sold 32,000 shares for $313.95 per share. The transaction valued at 10,046,293 led to the insider holds 858,861 shares of the business.

Bates David J. sold 1,076 shares of ODFL for $321,767 on Nov 10. The SVP – Operations now owns 13,750 shares after completing the transaction at $299.04 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, CONGDON DAVID S, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 28,754 shares for $296.24 each. As a result, the insider received 8,517,957 and left with 780,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has reached a high of $362.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 283.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 277.96.

Shares Statistics:

ODFL traded an average of 926.82K shares per day over the past three months and 785.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.33M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ODFL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 3.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, ODFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32. The current Payout Ratio is 9.40% for ODFL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.82 and a low estimate of $2.63, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.65, with high estimates of $2.93 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.08 and $11.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.94. EPS for the following year is $11.66, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.35 and $10.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.26B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.64B and the low estimate is $5.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.