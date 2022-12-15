In What Direction Will Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Goes From Here?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) closed the day trading at $1.38 down -2.82% from the previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506463 shares were traded. ADAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADAP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.

On April 22, 2020, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on April 22, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Rawcliffe Adrian sold 2,536 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,993 led to the insider holds 3,316 shares of the business.

Lunger John sold 2,983 shares of ADAP for $5,290 on Aug 01. The Chief Patient Supply Officer now owns 4,829 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Piccina Cintia, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 21,040 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 37,314 and left with 34,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADAP has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7860.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADAP traded about 517.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADAP traded about 344.22k shares per day. A total of 163.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.55M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.26.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $4.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $1.2M, an estimated increase of 235.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.06M, an increase of 186.50% less than the figure of $235.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15M, up 174.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.7M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.